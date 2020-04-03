Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 784.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.91% of Huami worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huami by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Huami by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

HMI stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Huami Corp has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

