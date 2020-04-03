Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $12.92 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several research firms have commented on SBGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

