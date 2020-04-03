Man Group plc Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,177 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

NYSE VICI opened at $14.83 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

