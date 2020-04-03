Man Group plc Sells 121,948 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,948 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

