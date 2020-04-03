Man Group plc Sells 3,803 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,219 shares of company stock worth $429,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

