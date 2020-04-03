ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,839,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

