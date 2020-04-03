Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $3.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

