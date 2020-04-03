Marc Taxay Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 843,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,582.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

