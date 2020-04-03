MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $150.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.56 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $124.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $607.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $660.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $674.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.57.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $347.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.21. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $241.12 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.26.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

