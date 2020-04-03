Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $82.75 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

