Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $37,552.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $42,432.00.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. 196,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,757. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

