Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $155,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $157,330,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $7,327,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $180.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

