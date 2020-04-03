Martinrea International (MRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$13.50.

3/27/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

3/19/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

3/6/2020 – Martinrea International was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

2/3/2020 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.23. 138,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,596. The firm has a market cap of $479.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. Martinrea International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75.

Get Martinrea International Inc alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.5800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.