Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $16,213,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

