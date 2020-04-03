Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 42,909 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Macerich by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Macerich by 1,242.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Macerich by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

