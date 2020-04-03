Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after acquiring an additional 750,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after acquiring an additional 665,883 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

