Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,444 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

