Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,886 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 465,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

