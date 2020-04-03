Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 41,800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV opened at $252.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

