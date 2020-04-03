Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 5,311,191 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,311,191 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of II-VI worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on II-VI from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.