Masonite International Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $951.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

