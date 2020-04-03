Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Match Group posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,118. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Match Group has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.