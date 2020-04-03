Matchpool (GUP) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $132,232.24 and $234.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.02604833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

