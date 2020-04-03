Maverick Chain (MVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,269.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $238,794.94 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.02628092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196038 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

