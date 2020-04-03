Maxcoin Market Capitalization Hits $115,522.83 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $115,522.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00994736 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00171803 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00071456 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

