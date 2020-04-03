Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,754.28 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $107,754.28 and $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.01002583 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00172875 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072183 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.