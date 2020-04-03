MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

MKC.V stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $174.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.34.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

