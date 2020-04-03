Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NASDAQ:JBGS) Financial Review

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 0.79 -$3.02 million N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 5.89 $65.57 million $1.61 17.56

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.89%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -36.47% -14.19% -4.40% JBG SMITH Properties 10.12% 1.98% 1.09%

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

