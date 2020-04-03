Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $20.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 901,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,162. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

