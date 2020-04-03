MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 61.1% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $14,799.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 61.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

