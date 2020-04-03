MediShares (MDS) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $73,629.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

