MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $873.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.35 million and the lowest is $861.10 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $851.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

