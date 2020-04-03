MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $510,477.48

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $510,477.48 and approximately $59,601.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.02642851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00199579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

