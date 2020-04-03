Megacoin Price Up 11% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $47,035.31 and approximately $100.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00595420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,616,081 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.