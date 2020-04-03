Melon (MLN) Price Hits $2.72 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $9,739.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00040519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02622714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00197649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitsane, Kraken, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

