Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $270,931.72 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $270,931.72 and $136.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.01003037 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.