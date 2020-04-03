MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $479,377.04 and $111,510.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

