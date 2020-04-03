MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0042 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $468,296.32 and $101,161.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

