Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Mercury General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Mercury General by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

