Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of 192.43 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,752.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

