Metal One Day Volume Tops $12.80 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Metal has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $12.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Kyber Network and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

