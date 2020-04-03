MetaMorph Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,821.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. MetaMorph has a market cap of $68,601.62 and $19,821.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.04460975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036758 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003409 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

