Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Achieves $8.22 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bitfinex and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.02092221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,917,845 coins and its circulating supply is 77,917,740 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

