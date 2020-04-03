Metlife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MET. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 2,871,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Metlife will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.