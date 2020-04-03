Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $28,351.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004475 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,867,217 coins and its circulating supply is 10,342,968 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

