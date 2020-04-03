MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CMU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

