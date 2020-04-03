MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 51,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

