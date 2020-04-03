MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 172,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,694. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

