MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

MFV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 24,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

