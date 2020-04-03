M&G (MNG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&G (LON: MNG) recently:

4/3/2020 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/2/2020 – M&G had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – M&G had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/13/2020 – M&G had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2020 – M&G had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

LON:MNG traded down GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.05 ($1.46). 6,593,039 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.70. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. M&G Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

